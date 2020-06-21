Arsenal, Arteta angry all red against their players

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta criticized the Gunners after an “unacceptable” 2-1 loss to Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The visitors first led the way with a sublime strike from Nicolas Pépé, but fell short of the performances of Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay, while Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno came out on a stretcher.

Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo’s request to Maurizio Sarri

Arsenal “threw the match”, complained Mikel Arteta at a press conference, saying he is “very frustrated”.

“It’s unacceptable how we lost the game. I know we have a young team, but we still threw the game,” he said.

“We should have killed the meeting earlier.” Arteta then analyzed the performance of his men with a touch of bitterness. “I think the players who came into the game today did very well, we did more than enough to win the match comfortably, but once again we start with zero points.”

“I think it was very different from the game against Manchester City. When you score goals like we did in this one, you suffer from it.” Added the Spanish with reference to David’s disastrous performance Luiz met the citizens a few days ago.