Emoi in Germany after scenes of riots and looting in Stuttgart

What happened in Stuttgart? On Sunday, June 21, political condemnations followed each other in Germany after looting of shops and mixes between several hundred youths and the Stuttgart police night through Saturday to Sunday.

More than a dozen police officers were lightly injured and about twenty people were arrested during the violence in the city that, according to local authorities, erupted after a midnight police check for a drug case that has degenerated.

Several hundred young people, up to 500, then joined small groups to the center to create chaos for several hours.

Often wearing hoods to avoid being identified, the “seriously damaged police cars parked on the street by breaking their windows with iron bars, poles,” the law said in a statement. .

Sacked stores

They “threw stones and paving stones away from public roads or construction sites against other law enforcement vehicles in circulation,” and attacked police members.

Along the way, the riots also smashed several shop windows, while store fronts were looted, especially on one of the largest shopping streets in the metropolis, as evidenced by various amateur videos circulating on social networks.

Unlike other countries in Europe or the United States, this type of urban violence is rare in Germany. The shock among political leaders was even greater.

“These incredible scenes left me speechless,” said City Police Chief Frank Thomas Berger. “I’ve never seen anything like it in my 46-year career in the police.”

Excluded from political motivation

Local politician for the Social Democratic Party in Stuttgart, Sascha Binder, spoke of “scenes worthy of a civil war” and “street fight” and asked that all light be thrown on the “horrible night that has known Stuttgart”.

The regional head of the region, Baden-Württemberg, in the southwestern part of the country, Winfried Kretschmann, condemned “the brutal outbreak of violence” and “criminal acts”.

His interior minister, Thomas Strobl, has promised heavy sanctions. “The violence we experienced during the night in Stuttgart is of an unprecedented scale” in the region, he told Die Welt.

Similar incidents had already occurred during the previous weekends in the city, but were of much smaller size.

The police exclude all political motivation from the uprising and rather lean on revelers, gathered in the city center on a hot night, because the clubs and discos are always closed.

Of the twelve arrested non-Germans, the police chief said they were from countries such as Croatia, Portugal, but also Somalia or Afghanistan.

