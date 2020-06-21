Everton – Liverpool (0-0), pull all the way

The opposition between the two Mersey clubs ended this Sunday with a very disappointing parity score (0-0).

Liverpool were on their way to Everton on Sunday for their Premier League recovery match. Red had the opportunity to take the championship one step closer, but failed. Against their regional rival they admitted the parity result after a very disappointing meeting and very poor in highlights.

In this 236th Mersey derby, the Red fought to be dangerous. While generally dominant, they did not worry Jordan Pickford, the opposing goalkeeper. In terms of clear possibilities, we can hardly report a shot from Roberto Firmino (34th), who passed not far from the frame, a free-kick from Alexander-Arnold (43rd), stopped by the last opposite bulbark, or an essay by Fabinho in the same exercise at the end of the game (95th).

Liverpool shook towards the end

Klopp’s men were therefore unable to take it. And they could even have left empty-handed from Goodison Park. Ten minutes from the end, they experienced a great hovering period and resulted in three sincere opportunities for their opponents. The first, a Calvert-Lewin heel, was miraculously pushed back by Alisson (80th). In the process, Davies tried a shot that failed on the post. And then, on one corner, Calvert-Lewin stood out again by placing a head, but spinning above.

In the end, the two teams separated on a good old 0-0. With this result, it is the third time this season that Jurgen Klopp has failed to win against a team coached by Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian technician has become his course.

If City wins on Monday, Liverpool may have to wait until day 33 to finally breathe and celebrate. But in any case, it’s only a matter of time before the Reds reach the roof of England. Everton, for his part, remains in the soft stomach of the rankings (12th) and has nothing more to hope for or to fear from this championship.