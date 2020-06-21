Ibrahimovic’s private Milan against Lecce

AC Milan will have to compose without their star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Monday when it meets Lecce.

For their Serie A resume match, AC Milan will compete in Lecce on Monday night. A meeting the Lombard people will have to play without their star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The latter is not sufficiently recovered from his calf injury.

The Swedish striker met when the training resumed in mid-May. He recovered well, but the staff decided it was too short to hold his place on Monday. On the other hand, there is a good chance that it will work for the shock against AS Roma, scheduled for the 28th, according to what La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

Since arriving in January, the former Paris SG striker has participated in 8 Serie A matches and scored 3 goals. He is currently the 3rd best goal scorer in activity in Serie A (125 goals). Another goal, and he will compare Ciro Immobile, which is a unit ahead. On the other hand, the classification leader, in this case Fabio Quagliarella, seems unavailable with his 162 goals.

Against Lecce, Milan will have to compose without Ibra. Stefano Pioli’s team, on the other hand, can count on his French back, Théo Hernandez. The latter was absent during the Italian Cup half due to suspension.