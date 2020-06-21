Inter – Sampdoria (2-1), Inter recovering

Inter returned on the right path in the Italian league with Sampdoria (2-1). Lukaku struck again.

Lukaku (10th), Lautaro Martinez (33rd); Throsby (53)

Inter Milan held the ground on Sunday evening as they opposed Sampdoria at home. Fighting during the excursions that preceded the break in the championship, the Lombard team this time met expectations by taking the upper hand at Sampdoria. It was not without difficulties, but the essentials were done.

Antonio Conte men won with the smallest gaps. And it was during the first period that they made it most difficult by scoring twice. Romelu Lukaku was the first to find the way for the Genoese networks. In the 10th minute he scored from the left and converted a one-two with Christian Eriksen. Then, in the 33rd minute, Lautaro Martinez doubled the bet. Argentina was criticized for his recent performances and suspected of thinking too much about his next transfer, but did not miss when he had to close, following a pass from Antonio Candreva.

A simple victory seemed to threaten Inter, but the nerazzurra team relaxed somewhat after the break. This allowed Norway’s Morten Thorsby, an opportunist after a corner, to reduce the score. At 2-1, the locals were not calm, but they still managed to retain their meager advantage.

With this victory, Inter consolidates its 3rd place in the standings. Above all, the Conte strip returns to six points from the Turin leader. Scudetto will be difficult to retrieve, but not impossible. A fight for three shows up for the title, also with Lazio (2nd) in the coup.