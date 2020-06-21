Interior Minister Christophe Castaner dismisses all departures despite the police band

Christophe Castaner will remain at Place Beauvau, the Interior Minister said on Sunday. He faces the wrath of police unions, after he condemned “proven suspicions” about racism in the police line.

In front of the police harness, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, on Sunday, June 21, stated that he intends “to shake things up” and wants to stay at Place Beauvau.

“To be Minister of the Interior is not to try to please them, but to build a strong police force, with confidence,” the Minister of the Interior explained inan interview with the Parisian.

Police demonstrated on June 12 on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris, at the urging of several unions, including the Alliance and UNSA police, and symbolically threw their insignia and handcuffs to the ground, some demanding the departure of the Minister of the Interior. In his interview with Paris, he confirmed that he wanted to stay at the forefront of his ministry. “But no minister owns his office,” he said.

“If there has been a misunderstanding, I am responsible for it.”

Faced with charges of violence and racism directed at the French police, Christophe Castaner had announced in early June that the controversial technique of arresting “strangulation” was cited and cited a systematic suspension of police in the event of “proven suspicion” racist acts or numbers.

These statements had set fire to the powder, in particular this term of “proven suspicion”, judged by the police aware of the presumption of innocence.

“I will never let go of the police. My speech is a statement of support and confidence,” says Christophe Castaner. “If there has been a misunderstanding, I am responsible for it.”

With Reuters and AFP