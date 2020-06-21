knife attack in Reading park kills at least three

A man stabbed passersby in west London, in a Reading park, leaving at least three people dead and three seriously injured. The trail of terrorists has been dismissed. The attack took place a few hours after an anti-racist demonstration, but police believe there is no connection.

Three people were killed in a knife attack Saturday evening, June 20, in a park in Reading, a city in west London. British police are not detaining the terrorist track and an investigation is underway to determine the causes of this act.

A 25-year-old man from the city was arrested at the scene of the murder and arrested by police, and also three seriously injured.

Police and emergency services responded after receiving calls that several people had been stabbed in Forbury Gardens around 7am local time (6am GMT) in the center of this city with 200,000 people, about 60 kilometers from the center of the British capital.

“The facts are not currently considered to be of a terrorist nature,” but investigators “are keeping an open mind on their motivation” and are working with the support of police against terrorism, Chief Commissioner Ian Hunter said in a statement.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed his “thoughts to everyone affected by the scary events in Reading” in a tweet thanking the emergency services.

No link to the event“Black lives are important”

Witnesses quoted by PA News Agency said that a man had attacked several groups gathered in this park on this sunny evening.

“The park was full, many people were drinking with friends when someone arrived, suddenly shouting incomprehensible words and walking towards a group of ten people and trying to attack them with a knife.” , the British agency PA Lawrence Wort, witnessed the scene.

The incident happened near the site where an anti-racist demonstration of “Black Lives Matter” took place earlier today, but both organizers and police believe there is no connection. The facts occurred three hours after the end of the event, according to police.

None of the people involved in the protest were affected, organizer Nieema Hassan said in a video on social media. “We were gone when that happened.”

With AFP