Marseille, priced at Florian Thauvin fixed?

While OM, which is sanctioned by UEFA as part of financial fair play, has to clean up, Florian Thauvin’s award has been set.

Currently in a sensitive economic context and sanctioned within the framework of the FPF, OM must fall back, especially to the high salaries.

Florian Thauvin could thus be sold according to Team. “I tell you, I stay,” said the world champion during a live Instagram a few weeks ago.

But OM does not hear it and intends to present its cases. According to the newspaper, a price of EUR 20 million was set for the left-hander.

Jacques-Henri Eyraud had claimed € 80 million in the summer of 2018, but the damage from the French international and the corona virus went through there …