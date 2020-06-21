OFFICIAL – Quentin Cornette (Amiens) announces his departure

At the end of the contract on June 30, Quentin Cornette will not continue the adventure with Picards, as he announced this Sunday on Instagram.

At the end of the contract on June 30, Quentin Cornette will not extend the adventure to Amiens. Recruited in the summer of 2016, the former MHSC will therefore leave the Picards, moved to Ligue 2 after the final end of the 2019-20 season. It was the player himself who announced it on Sunday on Instagram.

“It’s time to leave, to say goodbye to those who helped and supported me within Amiens and its supporters. During these four years at the club, where I suffered by combining high and low, I grew up and forged for the future as player and man at the same time. I leave here with my head high after all, it was not my greatest success but not a failure as I learned a lot “, the 26-year-old wrote at the beginning, not without feeling.

“So a big thank you to everyone. Teammates, staff, manager and all the people who work for this club without forgetting the supporters. Good luck for the future at Amiens and hope for a favorable result for you and everyone in the days ahead”, he added, referring to the long-awaited decision that will be decided at the next Annual General Meeting of the Professional Football League. A departure that calls others.