On loan to Atalanta, Adrien Tameze does not want to return to Nice

Borrowed by OGC Nice, the midfielder must play another six games with Atalanta before the call is exercised.

“Return to Nice would be complicated”

Lent with a buy option of OGC Nice to Atalanta Bergamo this winter, Adrien Tameze is not yet sure to continue the adventure in Serie A. The 26-year-old will actually exercise his option automatically on terms of playing eight championship games. Nothing insurmountable, therefore, for the French, already appeared twice with Atalanta. One thing is certain, the biggest interested party does not want to return to Aiglons in the coming weeks.

“I’ve played two, with the upcoming rotations, it should be good and I’ve been able to show a lot of training over the last month”, first explained the former Valenciennes player, in the columns of L’Equipe, who spent his prison in the fitness center of the club in Bergamo.

“Randomly this was one of my concerns during the quarantine. If the championship had not resumed … Especially since it has been two years since Atalanta has followed me. A return to Nice would be complicated”, adds the midfielder, who was no longer part of Patrick Vieira’s plans. And Morgan Schneiderlin’s likely arrival among residents of the Allianz Riviera does not seem to favor a trend change. The goal is clear: to play six more games.