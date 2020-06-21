Real Sociedad – Real Madrid (1-2), Benzema and Real continue their momentum

Real went back to the top of La Liga as they went on at Anoeta against Real Sociedad (2-1). Success acquired in pain.

Real had an incredible opportunity this Sunday to take control of La Liga and it did not miss it. Traveling to San Sebastian to cross roads with Real Sociedad, the Madrid team was able to collect the three points involved and thus exploit mistakes from Barça the day before (0-0, against Sevilla). The Castiles relied on Sergio Ramos to take the lead, then Karim Benzema to make the break. But it was a huge success and with a lot of controversy.

The Spanish international released his in the 50th minute, turning a penalty obtained by Vinicius Jr. He took the opponent goalie and scored single 68th goals in his League career. A total that allows him to become the most productive defender in the history of this championship.

The Merengues therefore needed this kick to open the scoring. But it was not entirely undeserved. If they were not flamboyant, they have been the most consistent so far and Benzema had already almost put his team in orbit on 37th without Remiro good stop.

Real Sociedad and … Barça can be frustrated

The French striker finally waited for the 70th minute to shake the net. An achievement came at an important time since Real suffered and even came with a goal from Adnan Januzaj but who refused in a very doubtful way. The former Lyonnais must also wait a few seconds before cheering as the VAR occurred. His control, before the victorious shot at ground level, was carried out with his arm and there would have been no scandal if the judge had annulled this performance. This Benzema goal finally weighed heavily since the Basques returned to 1-2 at the end of the game thanks to Merino (84th).

With these two very dubious turning points, the pro-Barcelona press will certainly not fail to decide the arbitration at the end of this game, which may well prove to be crucial in the title race in Spain. Because even though there are still eight days left, a change of command has taken place and it is now Real who has his destiny in his hands to finish in the lead.