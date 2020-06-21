Thauvin in Milan’s seeker

Marseille striker Florian Thauvin was to be tracked by AC Milan, according to rumors from Italy.

According to the Italian site Calciomercato, the management of AC Milan has checked the name of Florian Thauvin in their list of elements to recruit under the next transfer window. The Lombard people think the OM wing would be a good solution to solve their offensive problems.

It was Ralf Rangnick himself, Stefano Pioli’s appointed successor as coach, who allegedly prayed that we would try to get hold of the Frenchman. Milanese must act quickly on this file, as AS Roma would also be involved.

This is not the first time Thauvin’s name has been around San Siro. Previously, there has already been contact between the two parties, but it has not been realized. Will it be different this time? Doubt is allowed.

IF ready to sell Thauvin for € 20 million?

On Sunday, the daily L’Equipe announced that Olympique de Marseille would be ready to “sell” its world champion. In financial difficulties, Marseille officials would hardly demand € 20 million for their star player.

As a reminder, Florian Thauvin hardly played this season. He met in the ankle right at the beginning of the exercise and missed several months of competition. The cancellation of the championship also prevented him from returning to the pitch when he was well recovered.