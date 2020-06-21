The Trump Administration fires Prosecutor Berman whose investigations interfere

Manhattan federal prosecutor Geoffrey Berman was looted on Saturday by Justice Secretary Donald Trump. Geoffrey Berman had investigated Rudy Giuliani, the president’s current lawyer, and sentenced a former lawyer who had bought the silence of two alleged mistresses to the billionaire.

New drama at the White House, where business is linked. The Trump administration looted a federal prosecutor in Manhattan on Saturday, June 20, who investigated relatives of US President Geoffrey Berman, who was named 2018 by Donald Trump’s team, refused to resign.

The cases late Friday night, the surprise announcement of his departure by the US Justice Department had caused a riot among critics of Donald Trump but also concerns among some of his allies.

Geoffrey Berman pushed to the end

Shortly thereafter, Geoffrey Berman stated that he “had no intention” of leaving his post and that he only learned of his departure with the press release from Minister William Barr. “I have not resigned,” he said.

“Since you said you had no intention of leaving, I asked the president to fire you today, and he did,” the minister replied in a letter on Saturday. Geoffrey Berman later confirmed in a statement that he would cancel “immediately”.

The minister did not mince words in his letter to the prosecutor. “With your press release last night, you chose the public spectacle rather than the public service,” he condemned. “It is well established that a federal prosecutor appointed by a court can be dismissed by the president.”

Sensitive investigations of Rudy Giuliani and the Epstein affair

The former federal prosecutor in Manhattan had specifically overseen the prosecution of Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for the New York billionaire.

Following a resounding confession, Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in December 2018 for buying the silence of two previously alleged mistresses of Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, in violation of the electoral law. He also scammed his taxes and lied to Congress.

Geoffrey Berman also investigated the efforts of Rudy Giuliani, the president’s current personal attorney, and two of his associates to discredit Joe Biden, now Donald Trump’s Democratic opponent for the November presidential election. And the prosecutor had investigated the questions about Rudy Giuliani himself.

In addition to investigating the Jeffrey Epstein case, federal prosecutor accused Prince Andrew in early June of pretending to cooperate in this case of sexual exploitation of underage girls.

William Barr hinders justice, Democrats say

In the House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats, President of the Judiciary Commissioner Jerry Nadler accused Justice Secretary William Barr of having already been arrested several times “for criminal investigations, on Trump’s behalf.”

Mr. Berman, who opposed Attorney General Barr until a trusted deputy was in place before he resigned, has served a moment to catch his breath. He understands that he has an open invitation to testify before the committee. 2/2 https://t.co/gQxnGgVNYE – Rep. Needles (@RepJerryNadler) June 21, 2020

In a statement, the Commission announced that it would “immediately open an investigation into this incident, as part of broader investigations into the unacceptable politicization of Barr by the Justice Department”. Two whistleblowers will testify on Wednesday on the subject, she said.

With AFP