The very large clause that Barça put for Ansu Fati

Barça has extended its wing until 2022 and is said to consider raising the player’s release clause from 170 million to 400 million.

According to Daily Express, the amount of the clause for Catalan grandson Ansu Fati (17 years) can drop from 170 to 400 million euros when the player turns 18.

In the event of a departure, the transfer amount for the young striker would therefore pale the amount for Neymar on PSG 2017 and his € 222 million.

