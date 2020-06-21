Trump’s meeting in Tulsa victims of a campaign with militant teenagers?

Donald Trump hoped to breathe new life into his campaign with his meeting on Saturday in Tulsa, in the center of the United States. But the audience that the Republicans hoped for didn’t come. K-Pop fans and users of the Tiktok social network demand a coordinated and successful digital attack.

That would be his triumphant return. But for his first campaign meeting since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Donald Trump did not end on Saturday, June 20 in Tulsa, central United States.

While on Monday, the US president announced nearly a million registrations, he was finally unable to fill a hall of 20,000 seats in this Republican stronghold. The shipment is planned outside the hall for the unfortunate, who had not had access, canceled clean and simple at the last minute.

How do I explain this flop? On social networks, teens who follow the video sharing platform TikTok, as well as K-pop fans, claim that they are partly responsible for it.A digital act

AfterThe Donald Trump campaign team made up tickets for the Tulsa meeting, accounts of K-pop fans began to encourage their subscribers to sign up for the meeting and not participate.

This watch quickly spread on TikTok, where videos that intimated this instruction got buzzed CNN pointed out before the meeting.

“Oh no! I signed up for a Trump rally, and I can’t go!” Is a woman screaming a cough, in a TikTok video dated June 15, available since then.

So my teenage daughter, who has Snapchat and TikTok accounts, walked in and said to me “How did it work? Did the teens get all the Trump rally tickets?” She is known for the whole week and I learned this an hour ago … https://t.co/lcsB50zzoR – Roberto Quinlan (@r_quinla) June 21, 2020

“Twitter for K-pop and Alt TikTok fans [une frange de TikTok se revendiquant plus artistique que le commun des utilisateurs, NDLR] have a good alliance and information flows very quickly between them. They know all the algorithms and how they can increase the movies to achieve their goals, “explains New York Times YouTuber Elijah Daniels, who himself participated in the anti-Trump campaign. “The majority of participants deleted their posts after 24 hours because we didn’t want to sell the wick to the Trump campaign. These teens are intelligent and they have thought of everything,” he said.Very committed communitiesees together with Black Lives Matter

It wouldn’t be the first time these communities are taking action against President Donald Trump.In June, they helped create invisible hashtags that presented themselves as alternatives to #BlackLivesMatter (the life of blacks counted) as #WhiteLivesMatters (the life of white issues) or #MAGA (Make America Great Again, Trump’s slogan). To do this, they massively shared memes and other images that had absolutely nothing to do with these hashtags to drown out racist publications.

They also claim the deactivation of a Dallas police application. The latter urged citizens to post videos of illegal activities during the protests of Black Lives Matter.

Some responded quickly by drowning mentions of the police account with photographs, videos, but also photos and video montages of their favorite artists. Others did the same thing on the app. Several hours later, Texas city police said the application no longer worked “due to technical issues.”

As Michelle Cho, a teacher-researcher at the University of Toronto, Canada, notes, this audience seems to be particularly sensitive to this type of theme.

“K-pop captive groups mainly consist of non-white people, essentially queer and very present on social networks. Awareness of racial and cultural issues is one of the most important features of what fan conventions KCON revolves around,” she wrote on Twitter.

North American K-pop fandoms are mostly poc, essentially queer and extremely online, so I agree @thrive; csness increase about race and cultural sensitivity is a key feature of fan conventions such as KCON. – Michelle Cho (@ mhc727) June 1, 2020

Republicansaccusemedia and “radicals”

The Trump camp has found other explanations for the low Tulsa presence. For Donald Trump campaign director Brad Parscale, these disappointing figures are due to “a week of apocalyptic media surveillance” and “radical protesters” which would have prevented access to the stadium.

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez replied immediately that they had been taken in by young people of whom “she was proud”.

KPop allies, we see and appreciate your contributions in the fight for justice 😌 – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2020

“Teenagers in America gave Donald Trump a blow. Teenagers across America ordered tickets to this event. And the campaign contests boasted one million tickets,” Steve said. Schmidt, an anti-Trump Republican, on Twitter.

This is what happened tonight. I’m dead serious when I say this. The teens in America have hit hard @realDonaldTrump. Across America, teens ordered tickets to this event. The campaigners boasted a million tickets. LOL. @ProjectLincoln. – Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2020

Other Republicans, like Ed Rollins, blame Donald Trump’s strategy flaws. According to him, organizing a rally was a bad idea for the campaign, while Covid-19 continues to spread to the United States. The campaign team’s inability to meet population expectations was a worrying sign of its incompetence, he said. at the LA Times.

To improve the relief, the Trump campaign on Saturday reported that six members of the Tulsa rally team had tested positive for coronavirus.

Whether he was the victim of a coordinated attack or a simple strategic failure, the Tulsa meeting marks a failure for Donald Trump. Barely in the polls behind Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, he will need to find another solution to bring new life to his campaign.