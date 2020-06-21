who are bombarded with debris by Baku residents, the police are returning sharply

The swallowing of Azerbaijan first began on June 4, and it is organized in a rather specific way: the residents only have to stay at home on the weekends. The restrictions are very strict: except for some officials and some police officers, it is strictly forbidden to go home and shop for the last two days of the week.

During the first containment weekend, Sunday, June 7, a man dared to take out his garbage at the bottom of his building in the Yasamal district of Baku, the capital. Four police officers were there and arrested him when he was half naked and put him in their car. This muscular intervention was not filmed and lost on the neighbors, who responded by shooting police with debris. On social media, videos from this incident are shared under the term “garbage surgery”.





“Video of the residents’ arrest and reaction, published June 7 on TikTok”