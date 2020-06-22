American director Joel Schumacher died at the age of 80

Director Joel Schumacher died “peacefully” at the age of 80 in New York, said those responsible for his communications on Monday. He was the author of several successes in the box, including two “Batman”.

Hollywood loses one of its stars. Joel Schumacher, director of two “Batman” and “Lost Generation,” died of cancer at the age of 80, Monday, June 22 ‘AFP.

Whoever started his career as a costume designer, before becoming a big name in Hollywood, died “peacefully” in New York “after a year of fighting cancer,” they said in a statement.

“Batman Forever”

Joel Schumacher is best known for “BatmanForever” (1995) and “Batman and Robin” (1997), films that had been split.

For this lucrative franchise he had taken over by Tim Burton, and his first “Batman”, with ValKilmer, had success on the box.

But the two films were criticized by many critics and fans alike, who had taken umbrellas from the nipples added to Batman’s suit.

In a 2017 interview, Joel Schumacher told Vice that he wanted to “apologize to all the fans disappointed” by “Batman and Robin” and added that he had the impression of “killing a child”.

The franchise was then reinforced by Christopher Nolan in 2005 with “Batman Begins”.

“Career Launch”

Joel Schumacher began as a costume designer in the 1970s on films such as “Woody and the Robots” (1973).

“StElmo’sFire” (1985) was his first success as a director.

They followed “Lost Generation” (1987) and “The Forbidden Experience” (1990) before embarking on “Batman” for Warner Bros.

Joel Schumacher is credited for helping to start careers like MatthewMcConaughey and Colin Farrell.

With AFP