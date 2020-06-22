Anti-Bouteflika activist Amira Bouraoui was sentenced to one year in prison in Algeria

Activist Amira Bouraoui, a famous opponent of the dispatched President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, received one year in prison on Sunday. A court order that engages in a climate of increased repression.

Ex-activist in the Barakat movement (“Enough!”), She made herself known in 2014 by playing the opposition to a fourth term for President Bouteflika. Amira Bouraoui was sentenced to one year in prison on Sunday, June 21 for “crime against Islam”, “crime” against Republican President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and “call for violation of inclusion”, by “directly revealing the lives of others or their physical integrity at risk” during the health crisis .

>> To read: Amira Bouraoui, new face in the fight against Bouteflika

The opponent was also accused of “publishing (on social networks) that could undermine national unity” and “information or news, false or slanderous, likely to undermine security or public order”.

Call

“This conviction is unjustified, the case is empty. We will appeal,” Mustapha Bouchachi, his lawyer, told AFP. The indictment had demanded 18 months in prison against this activist by “Hirak”, the protest movement that pushed Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign in April 2019.

Really outrageous, 18 months jail required for Amira Bouraoui. Drug men like Khaled Tebboune are free and an activist doctor is in prison. Hirak and the fight continues https://t.co/UOK9THX8vL – Riad Kaced (@riadkaced) June 21, 2020

“This kind of legal process that has been going on for months cannot awaken politically speaking minds. It is not the best way to open up to society, to militants and to the peaceful revolution,” Bouchachi said.

Amira Bouraoui, a 44-year-old gynecologist, mother of two children aged 12 and 16, was immediately imprisoned. She was arrested at home on Wednesday night and placed in police custody.

The punishment of Hirak’s activists is increasing

Justice has multiplied in recent days the judicial procedures and beliefs of activists from “Hirak”, political opponents, journalists and bloggers, the power is trying to stop the return of the protest at the time of the termination of the decision.

Most prosecutions are based on a new criminal code adopted quickly April 22 in the midst of a health crisis because of Covid-19.

This wave of repression has led some critics of power to say that the human rights situation in Algeria is worse today than during Bouteflika’s time, especially when it comes to freedom of the press.

Total support for a great lady Amira Bouraoui against the shameful attacks and campaigns she suffered. A clip from September 2019 where she talks about the constitution.

“A president of the republic who will be elected in the service of the people and not the other way around.” pic.twitter.com/pJH9ruRRBb – aphelion211 (@ aphelion211) June 19, 2020

Since June 7, the country has eased restrictions to prevent the spread of the new corona virus, although some form of mounting has been strictly prohibited since mid-March.

This did not prevent last Friday hundreds of Algerians from resuming protests in the provinces, especially in Kabylia (northwest), according to local sources.

Tests of relatives of Bouteflika

Nearly 500 people were arrested across the country during these banned demonstrations before the majority of them were released, according to Saïd Salhi, Deputy President of Algeria for Human Rights (LADDH).

Among the hundreds of protesters who were put in police custody following their arrest on Friday, nearly twenty were placed under arrest on Sunday. The rest were either sentenced to prison terms or closed, or fined or released pending trial.

Before the wave of arrests on Friday, the National Prison Release Committee (CNLD) had identified about sixty prisoners linked to “Hirak” in jail.

“Hirak”, born in February 2019 of a huge fatigue, requires a change of “system” in place since independence in 1962. In vain, until now, although it began by Abdelaziz Bouteflika after twenty years of power.

In addition, the extensive investigations into corruption and protection initiated after Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s cases have led to a series of trials.

On Sunday, businessman Ali Haddad, the former general manager of the executives linked to the ex-president, returned to justice in Algiers during a new trial for corruption. Two former prime ministers of President Bouteflika – Ahmed Ouyahia and Abdelmalek Sellal – are charged in this trial, which has been postponed until June 23.

With AFP