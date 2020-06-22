Bologna – Juventus (0-2), Ronaldo and Juventus bounce back

After their defeat in the cup final, Juve got back on track by beating Bologna on Monday (2-0).

Ronaldo returns to goal

Juventus, defeated in the Italian Cup final, could not afford a second row. To return to Serie A, Bianconeri was able to start from the front, with convincing success in the Bologna field (2-0). It was not transcendent, but the performance was calming. And it also allows Piedmontese to escape to the top of the rankings, with four points ahead of Lazio (2nd) now.

Bianconeri waited 23 minutes before taking advantage, and it was a penalty. Cristiano Ronaldo was responsible for changing the verdict. He did it successfully and erased his ten-day failure against AC Milan.

The Portuguese found the net, but he failed to make a difference in the game, it was not for having made more attempts. In the 7th minute he ran into the opposite goalkeeper. On the 52nd he failed to catch the frame. And on the 72nd minute he saw one of his shots flush with the ground passing very close to the post. Finally, in the 90s, he found the error but his goal was denied due to offside.

Dybalas jewel

To make the show, Juve turned to Paulo Dybala instead. In the 36th minute “La Joya” ante doubled his team with an excellent strike from the left as he entered the area. After being served by Federico Bernardeschi, he managed an excellent sequence, surprising the entire opposite rear guard.

In front of his bench, Maurizio Sarri, the Turin coach, must have thought that such inspiration would have been of great help to him five days ago against Naples. But not every match is the same and now you have to look ahead rather than appeal to the past. If the treble can no longer be achieved, the Old Lady can still perfectly aim for the double and it would already be a real achievement.