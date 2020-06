Luiz Henrique Mandetta, a physician, was Minister of Health for Jair Bolsonaro at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis in Brazil. In disagreement with the president about dealing with this crisis, he was dismissed in April. In an interview with France 24, he criticized Jair Bolsonaro very harshly: “Its leadership shocked the whole world because the other countries chose to favor life before intending to revitalize their economies. of economic activity. ”