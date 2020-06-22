Covid-19 pandemic “continues to accelerate” worldwide, WHO warns

Coronavirus pandemic is gaining ground in some regions of the world, especially in Latin America, warning WHO that has demanded the production of dexamethasone to increase, a drug that is effective against SARS-CoV-2.

The good news from Europe should not be an illusion: globally, the Covid-19 pandemic is not disappearing globally, but “continues to accelerate,” the World Health Organization warned on Monday, June 22.

While in some countries, including France, is the time for cautious optimism and closure, WHO Director General, TedrosAdhanomGhebreyesus, utilized a virtual conference organized by the Dubai emirate to launch a new alert.

“It took more than three months for the first million cases reported. The last million cases were reported in just eight days,” he said. This shows that the pandemic “continues to accelerate”.

“We know it is much more than a health crisis, it is an economic, social and political crisis in many countries. The effects will be felt for decades,” he added.

Latin America, the epicenter of the virus

Last week, the WHO boss described this new phase of “dangerous” and estimated that, despite the need to contain containment, the virus continued to “spread rapidly” and Latin America has just entered the winter, whose low temperatures seem to favor the spread of the virus. This is where the episode of the disease now exists.

To counter the pandemic, the WHO on Monday called to increase dexamethasone production and to “quickly distribute throughout the world” this powerful steroid that proved effective in treating patients seriously affected by Covid-19.

“Fortunately, it is a cheap drug and there are many dexamethasone manufacturers around the world that we believe can speed up production,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a virtual press conference from the organization’s headquarters in Geneva.

Brazil, the second most distressed country in the world after the United States, has passed the threshold of 50,000 dead and two million confirmed cases, where the megalopolized Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro were hit hardest.

Elsewhere in Latin America, deaths in recent days have exceeded 20,000 deaths in Mexico, 8,000 deaths in Peru and 1,000 deaths in Argentina.

The Inca Citadel Machu Picchu, the largest Peruvian tourist site, has postponed indefinitely for its reopening, originally scheduled for July 1.

In other countries, such as Azerbaijan, the proliferation of new cases, after premature closure, has led to the implementation of strict deconfunding measures.

Until August 1, shopping centers, cafes, restaurants and beauty salons in the capital Baku and other major cities will be closed again. Residents may only go out “once a day, for up to two hours after receiving permission by text” from the authorities, Prime Minister AliAsadov said.

Deconfinance continues in Europe

On the other hand, several European countries, submerged during the spring of the disease, continue to ease the precautions in favor of a break from the epidemic.

Thus, on Sunday, Spain came from a state of health and reopened its border with France, to the delight of tourists who have been able to find the beaches of the Mediterranean.

In France, cinemas and casinos have been allowed to open since Monday. Some cinemas, such as the Les 5 Caumartin cinema in Paris, have scheduled screenings from 12:01 p.m. Viewers were treated to a VIP welcome and free popcorn.

“When we knew there was a midnight session here to celebrate the day of the resumption we booked immediately. It’s a good idea to mark the event. It’s not our usual schedule but it will make us a nice memory after these difficult weeks, “enthusiastic Loriane, who came with a friend to attend a preview of the French comedy” Les Parfums “, by GrégoryMontel.

“Better in school”

Also in France, the school becomes mandatory on Monday for all students, except high school students, two weeks before the summer holidays. French schools had already partially reopened in May, but parents were free to do so. send their children or not.

“They are clearly better in school with their friends, even for two weeks. It gives them some hardness. Otherwise, it would make them six months vacation and getting it behind, it’s complicated,” said GhyslainTinarage, father of two children aged 10 and 11 years in southern France.

Covid-19 officially killed at least 468,518 people worldwide and contaminated more than 8.9 million, including 4.2 million which is now considered cured, since China first reported the outbreak in December of the disease.

In the United States, the country most severely affected, the death toll was 119,977 died on Sunday in nearly 2.3 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Oceania are below the threshold of one million cases. But a recovery has worried China since last week with more than 220 new cases, including 22 on Sunday.

With AFP