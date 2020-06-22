folbiscite for the president’s party

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s party expanded its power holdings on Sunday through a whitewash in Parliament, reducing opposition to madness and condemning an authoritarian operation.

The Serbs voted on Sunday, June 21, in legislative elections that largely supported President Aleksandar Vucic’s party.

“I am grateful to the people for this historic support,” the head of state launched, announcing that the Serbian Progress Party (SNS, center right) had significantly expanded its dominance by about 63% of the vote. “We’ve won everywhere, we’ve won where we’ve never won,” he said.

SNS won 189 seats out of 250 against 131 in the former legislature, according to estimates from Ipsos.

These first national elections in Europe since the containment introduced by the coronavirus pandemic took place in the shadow of the president. Aleksandar Vucic did not show up but his name appeared on the ballot as head of SNS, the party in power since 2012. In the second position, SNS partner in the outgoing coalition, the Serbian Socialist Party (SPS, center) left), is credited with 11% of the votes from Ipsos.

This unstoppable victory was helped by the boycott of the ballot box by the main opposition parties, according to which free elections were impossible due to media distortions and the democratic landscape.

Resistance undermined by dissent

Despite their calls to stay home and fear related to coronavirus, participation has not decreased in dramatic proportions, to less than 50%, according to estimates by the independent NGO CRTA. This has not prevented the parties from opposing the boycott of condemning “false” elections and claiming that their movement succeeded.

Twenty other opposition parties had chosen to run. But only one of them seemed likely to go over the bar with 3% of the votes needed to get into parliament, where it will rub with parties representing minorities that this threshold does not apply. by the ultra-nationalist Vojislav Seselj.

The constitution gives the president an honorary role, but Aleksandar Vucic, 50, is undoubtedly the one to make the decisions. Studies show that the head of state, who was twice the prime minister, became more popular than ever during the krona virus crisis.

