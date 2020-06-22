Inter – Marotta: “Lautaro has not expressed desire to leave”

Narazzurri Sports Director is convinced of the future of the Argentine striker in Milan, despite Barça’s interest.

TACTICAL: How to integrate Lautaro Martinez into eleven in Barça?

With the championships back and the transfer window not yet opened, many transfer rumors have been circulating for several weeks already. Among them a possible departure from Lautaro Martinez, the trigger for Inter Milan, to Barcelona.

A possible transfer that expressed Milanese sports manager, Giuseppe Marotta, who does not expect to see one of his best players leave this season. “It’s not a secret, many clubs love it”, he first admitted Sky Sports.

“But we don’t want to sell our players. And if they don’t want to leave, we’ll keep them. Lautaro is flattered by his interests, it’s human. We want to keep him and he never expressed the desire to leave. I’m optimistic about the continuation of his adventure here. “

Returning to the competition, Antonio Conte’s men returned to a Serie A victory at Sampdoria Genoa this Sunday (2-1), with the Argentine scoring his second goal. A victory that allows Nerazzurri to give themselves a little chance of the title, those who have returned six points from a Juventus who face Bologna this Monday night (21.45).