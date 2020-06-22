Lecce – Milan (1-4), Milan goes

AC Milan had a very good outing in their repeated match Serie Lombards defeated Lecce 4-1.

Still in the running for qualifying for the next edition of the Europa League, AC Milan maintained their chances for that goal by going to Lecce to win on Monday. And the Lombarders did it with art and manner, winning 4-1. It is even their season’s greatest success.

Stefano Pioli asked his forwards for efficiency at the press conference before the match. The message went perfectly, seen for once the job was well done in the forefront, with 11 shots on goal, four of which ended up on the back of the net. And the creations were signed by four different players.

It was Samu Castillejo who was the first to strike against a service from Hakan Calhanoglu (26th). The local team then managed to stick to the mark, but their relief was only short-lived (54th). Just under a minute later Milanese is back thanks to Giacomo Bonaventura (55th). Then Ante Rebic used a Calhanoglu “assist” to score his 7th goal in as many matches. Finally, Milanese ended the success of former Lille Rafael Leao (77th), head scorer and in the empty goal, on a service from Conti. Note, on the Milanese side, another very convincing performance from Algeria’s Ismael Bennacer, although it was not crucial.

AC Milan is temporarily returning, thanks to this great success, to the height of Naples (6th place). Although their calendar for the last 11 tricks is tough, Rossonerri can believe in their opportunities to advance to the next C3. Even the Champions League, which they haven’t seen since 2015.