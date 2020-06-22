Manchester City – Burnley (5-0), Mahrez and City rolls Burnley

Commissioned by the 30th day of the PL, Manchester City crushed Burnley on Monday (5-0). Riyad Mahrez was the big guy in this match.

Mahrez gets the powder talking

After his strength against Arsenal, Manchester City signed a new card in the Premier League on Monday night. At home, Eastlands has added a big correction to Burnley. They won with an unbeaten score of 5 goals to 0. Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden were in the limelight with two goals each.

Unleashed, Sky Blues collapsed the debates of the first period with three successful results. The Clarets lock was released after 22 minutes when Foot found the lack of a nice low-angle shot at the entrance to the surface. 1-0, then 2-0 when Mahrez got his class and his dribbling talent to speak (43rd). Serving at the height of the center line, he fled to the right before entering the area, erasing two defenders and finishing with a cross shot from the left. Good art.

The Algerian international then raised the score to 3-0 by converting a penalty just before halftime. He could not stop until the end of the game because he was replaced by his manager to breathe, but his performance will remain among the most striking in the Eastlands jersey.

Burnley hovered for an hour

After the Mahrez show, David Silva nailed the bill (51st) by converting a service from his name’s Bernardo. Then, and while we only played in the 63rd minute, Foden closed the festival for his team by selecting a service from Gabriel Jesus at the far post. The cup was full for poor Clarets.

Manchester City consolidates its 2nd place in the rankings and returns to 20 points from Liverpool. It is no longer a matter for the Guardiola gang to go after the title. But at least they can delay the coronation of the Merseysiders. If they continue to raise their points, the Reds will not be able to respond until day 32, at best.