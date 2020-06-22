Manchester City reportedly set the price for Gabriel Jesus

City management would be ready to release their Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus if a club presents itself with an offer of € 60 million.

Gabriel Jesus is reported to have released his club in Manchester City. This is revealed by the website of the Spanish daily Sport, where he notes that the Eastlands are ready to release it this summer in the event of a proposal of about 60 million euros for their services.

The award was mentioned in response to Inter Milan’s attitude to the Brazilian international. Nerazzurri thinks of the latter to make up for Lautaro Martinez’s departure. Or even replace Mauro Icardi, who no longer belongs to them.

The name of Gabriel Jesus was also mentioned for a while on Juventus. But the Italian masters’ interest has recently disappeared.

As a reminder, the former Palmeiras player cost Eastland € 32 million in 2017. He is the seventh most expensive Brazilian player in history.

Since the transition, the striker from Seleçao has played 139 games and scored 63 goals (including 10 this season on 25 games) for the Pep Guardiola squad.