Presidential election in Guinea: the opposition demands that President Alpha Condé be withdrawn

On the front of this magazine, an important date for Guinea: October 18, 2020. This is the date proposed by CENI for the presidential election. The ruling party validated it, but this is not the case for the opposition that sets its terms. As a review of the electoral register or recall of President Alpha Condé.

The old lion of Ivorian politics is once again a presidential candidate. Henri Konan Bédié announced that this weekend was invested by his party PDCI. At 86 years old, the ex-president turns to the young people he promises to help them join the responsibility. correspondent, Thai Brouck.

Finally, this historical judgment in the DRC. Vital Kamerhe, chief of staff of President Félix Tshisekedi, was sentenced on Saturday to 20 years in prison and 10 years ineligibility, he was found guilty of embezzlement of more than $ 50 million in public funds. call. Can we talk about a turning point in the fight against corruption? Clément Bonnerot tells us more