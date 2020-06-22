Real Madrid – Zidane annoyed by arbitration debates

The umpire seemed quite favorable to the Madrilenians against Real Sociedad, but the merengue coach prefers to elicit his players’ performance.

Zinedine Zidane talked about the arbitration decisions after Real Madrid’s victory at Real Sociedad (2-1) last Sunday. Sergio Ramo’s penalty for a foul on Vinicius Junior gave Madrid the advantage before Adnan Januzaj’s goal refused an offside from his teammate, judged on the line.

Moments later, Karim Benzema Madrid’s lead doubled after a video check for an upper arm check, and Zidane’s men held on despite Mikel Merino’s late goal.

Zidane is tired of all these discussions about referees and says his team has earned their victory, which makes it possible to beat Barça thanks to a better direct confrontation.

“What bothers me is that in the end we are only talking about judges, it seems we have not done anything on the pitch”said the Madrid coach after the match.

“But we will not control the controversy. We won on the pitch and I think the victory is well deserved. There is a penalty and I believe that for the goal Karim takes him on the shoulder.

“These are things of the judge and as always I do not get involved, he does his job and nothing else. I have to respect these things and just think about what we have done. A deserved victory is the most important thing for us.”

Madrid, who host Real Mallorca on Wednesday, have won three games in a row since returning to play after the break that Coronavirus introduced. Zidane only left Anoeta with three points, with Madrid leading the league eight games from La Liga.

“A win, three points in a difficult stadium. We had a complicated game to play to the end, he explained. We played well, we created opportunities, but it meant nothing. We saw how complicated the last 10-15 minutes were.

“But the feeling I have left is the effort, intensity and attitude that we had from the beginning. And in the end we leave a difficult stage with three points. It is a deserved victory.”