Rennes – Nicolas Holveck takes over the transfer window

Like several Ligue 1 clubs, Rennes resumed training on Monday. The opportunity for the president to find out the transfer window.

Little by little, Ligue 1 clubs return to training to prepare for the start of next season, three months after the 2019-2020 campaign was canceled due to coronavirus.

Side of Rennes, President Nicolas Holveck held a press conference, in particular to find out several files in the transfer window, which specifically confirmed that striker Serhou Guirassy wanted to join the Breton club: “He wants to come to Rennes. His priority is Rennes.”

“We were in the final for Kouassi”

On the other hand, if Amiens arrival seems to be running well, Rennes met the refusal of young Parisian Tanguy Kouassi, the defender preferred to get involved in Bayern Munich. “We were in the final, unfortunately he chose Bavaria” , Holveck responded before also addressing the case of Mohammed Salisu, the Ghanaian defender from Valladolid.

“The player has his mother tongue which is English. He prioritizes the Premier League at the moment. Forcing a player is not necessarily what we want to do. Works to convince him, but in advance he would like to go to the Premier League. We have other equally interesting track. We felt a lot of sincerity when we got him on the phone, we’re not going to force things. ”