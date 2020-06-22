The Assembly votes on “security measures” for terrorists leaving prison in France

The French deputies voted Monday to Monday an arsenal of measures that would be necessary to be convicted of terrorism when released from prison. The text, presented by the LREM Group, is rejected by the left, which condemns a “meaning by meaning”. The Senate must now decide.

The French National Assembly voted Monday night to Monday June 22 until Tuesday June 23 a controversial LREM bill on “security measures” for those convicted of terrorism at the end of their verdict.

The judicial authority may impose on these persons for five or ten years the duty to respond to the sentencing of the judge, to establish their residence in a particular place, the prohibition of contact and conduct in certain places, and still to point and, subject to the person’s consent, to wear the electronic bracelet.

Just like the elected MoDem, Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet spoke to the bracelet, “measuring the most offensive freedom” among this arsenal. But the “walkers”, including former head of Raid Jean-Michel Fauvergue, considered the bracelet “essential” and planned that it would reduce the score to once a week.

A “headlong rush”

After hot debates, LREM, LR and UDI deputies voted on this entire bill in favor of the “security of the French,” the LFI group against what he sees as an “escape to before” and “an offense” for these terrorists released from prison. Socialists and Communists abstained from a text “dangerous in relation to the basic principles of the law”.

“The threat is more and more endogenous”: “people convicted of terrorist acts will leave prison”, about 150 in the next three years, some of which “are still very dangerous,” explained Yaël Braun-Pivet, LREM chair of the Law Commission . “But we don’t have all the tools needed to make sure they are followed up.”

These people “were very often convicted during the 2010s for crimes”, hence these “dry exits”, without “legal assistance” but with a possible year of administrative control, according to the second author of the draft law, Raphaël Gauvain. The sanctions for terrorism were not reinforced until 2016 following the wave of attacks on French soil.

An “urgent need for balance”

Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet generally supported the LREM proposal, while expressing a “pressing need for balance”: no question “to establish any sort of predictable justice”, on the basis of a “simple suspicion” about the person’s dangerousness.

The text must be examined quickly by the Senate, with a view to finally being adopted by the end of July. Senators led by Philippe Bas (LR) presented a similar bill in March, which suggested a convergence between the two chambers.

“We are on a ridge boundary,” states Yaël Braun-Pivet: security measures must not be likened to a penalty, with the risk of not being applicable to people who have already been tried. But “walkers” are intended for immediate application.

“Penalty after penalty”

The National Bar Council (CNB), which represents the 70,000 lawyers in France, adopted a proposal against “punishment after punishment” in early June and condemned a text that calls into question the guarantees of the rule of law and contravene the Declaration of Human Rights.

The Left Ministry deputies, the Freedom and Territory groups and the EDS criticize the same. “The political goal of this text is to arouse fear by re-softening the theses on the right,” condemns the rebels, who point to a waiver “from the reintegration of these people.”

Social, educational or psychological follow-up is part of the number of measures taken by the judiciary, responds Yaël Braun-Pivet, who points out that some prisoners “request this support”.

The Seller’s Keeper recalled that 514 people are detained for Islamist terrorism, and 760 others are ordinary prisoners who “are likely to be radicalized”.

With AFP