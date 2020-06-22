Thiago resumes training with Bayern



Recovering from his injury was Thiago Alcantara at Bayern’s fitness center on Monday. His return to the field is imminent.

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick could certainly count on his midfielder Thiago Alcantara in the German Cup final against Bayer Leverkusen on July 4.

The Spanish international completed a full training session on Monday for the first time since his groin operation. Thiago underwent surgery in the middle of this month after complaining of groin problems for a long time.

“We will put an end to these pains and we hope it will be operational very soon, maybe even in the finals,” Flick said on June 12, citing the unavailability of “three weeks” for the former Barcelona. The forecast therefore proved to be correct.

This season, his seventh in Bavaria, Thiago has played 35 games and scored 3 goals in all competitions. He also made two assists.