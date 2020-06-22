tolls in Brazil crossed the 50,000 dead mark

Coronavirus has killed more than 50,000 people in Brazil since the pandemic began, which has infected more than one million people in the country, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

Brazil, the second country in the world most mourned by Covid-19 behind the United States, has exceeded the threshold of 50,000 deaths and the millions of confirmed cases, where the megalopolized Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro were hit most severely.

Covid-19 killed 641 more people in 24 hours in the country, bringing the total to 50,617 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, June 21.

Since the pandemic began, right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly played down the gravity of the health crisis, describing the coronavirus as a “small flu” and accusing state governors of artificially making the epidemic worse for political purposes.

Elsewhere in Latin America, which is the epicenter of the pandemic and the southern part came in on Sunday in the winter, the balance sheet has in recent days exceeded the 20,000 dead in Mexico, the 1,000 dead in Argentina and the 8,000 dead in Peru.

With AFP and Reuters