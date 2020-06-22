Tottenham – Vertonghen and Vorm extend to the end of the season

At the end of the contract on June 30, the two days agreed to extend the lease in London until the end of the current season.

Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm have agreed to extend their current contract at Tottenham until the end of the season. Vertonghen has established himself as one of the most consistent players in the Premier League since leaving Ajax for Spurs in 2013.

As a 33-year-old, he has played a total of 311 matches for the club and scored 12 goals, while also forming a formidable partnership in the back with his compatriot Toby Alderweireld. But the Belgian international stay in north London seems to be about to end, his current contract will expire this summer.

In May, Vertonghen laid the biggest mystery on his future by revealing his ambition to learn another language and continue playing in high-level European competitions.

He then told Play Sports Kot: “I want to play in Europe and learn another language. Spain and Italy are alternatives. And the duration of the contract will also play a role.”

Vertonghen was scheduled to be free by the end of the month, but at least Tottenham managed to keep him at the end of the 2019-2020 season. The Spurs have confirmed that former Ajax star and alternate goalkeeper Michel Vorm has committed to stay for another two months on Monday.

“The contracts for the two players would expire at the end of this month and this extension means they will now be available to play for us for the rest of the current Premier League season.”

Several loans have also been extended, including Danny Rose in Newcastle throughout the season: “We have also agreed to extend loans from Danny Rose (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton), Jack Clarke and Luke Amos (both QPR), Brandon Austin (Viborg) and Armando Shashoua (Atletico Baleares) at the end of their respective seasons. “

José Mourinho’s next Premier League match will be held against West Ham on Tuesday, in what almost looks like a last chance to believe in the top 4 and Champions League.