Valdano: “Bale no longer seems to care about Real Madrid”

The former Real Madrid player and coach believes the Welsh striker is no longer involved in the club Merengue project.

Gareth Bale “does not seem to care” that he is undesirable in Real Madrid, says Jorge Valdano. The latter also believes that Zinedine Zidane will definitely remove the Welsh wing from his group.

This is not the first time Bale is out of plans for the French coach on Bernabeu’s side. He had already been on the site before, but the club was reluctant to leave him in the shade for too long. However, physical problems have made life difficult for Bale in recent seasons, and Merengue socios have quickly turned away from him and not forgiven him much. Finally, many questions have also been asked about the commitment of the Welsh international, and criticism of his insignificant taste for golf is never far away.

He may spend more time on the golf course than on the football field in the next few weeks, Valdano believes Real is preparing to attack the final stretch of the season without relying too much on Bale. The former Blancos player, coach and manager told Onda Cero: “Zidane needs all his players involved in these games. And it seems to be without Bale, which he has already excluded. Bale doesn’t seem to care much either, and the coaches know when a player wants to play or not.”

Bale came off the bench in Real’s 3-1 win over Eibar, which marked his return to competition, but was not involved in subsequent successes against Valencia and Real Sociedad.