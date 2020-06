Barcelona coach Quique Setién talked about his French edge, Ousmane Dembélé.

From the field since December last year, Ousmane Dembélé is starting to regain all his feelings little by little and he should not be long in finding his FC Barcelona teammates. This revealed his coach, Quique Setién, on Monday. The former Rennes player was even able to participate in the final matches of the season.