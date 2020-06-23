A loan of EUR 92.6 million for Lyon

The Rhone club has applied for a government guaranteed loan (PGE) of € 92.6 million.

OL Groupe officially announces communicating on a PGE (government guaranteed loan) this Tuesday. A loan worth EUR 92.6 million.

An economic upswing that allows Lyonnais “to have the flexibility to imagine, with calm, the future and future development” during this complicated period for sports institutions and businesses.

As a reminder, LFP, for its part, received a PGE of EUR 224.5 million. An amount that helps French clubs, who have not received the TV rights such as Canal + and beIN Sports, have refused to pay.

Note that 12.9 million of the league’s 224.5 million loan will be donated to the Lyon club.