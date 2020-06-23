Arsenal, David Luiz extended?

Despite his poor performance, David Luiz would have received a new contract from Arsenal.

Last week, against Manchester City, the former Parisian thanked the Gunners supporters with a very disappointing performance.

After getting into the game, he made a mistake profiting from Sterling’s goal, admitting a penalty in steps before being sent off, all on 25 minutes flat.

But when his lease expired this summer, the Brazilian defender would have agreed with his leaders for an extension.

The formalization of this new lease for the former Parisian should take place in the coming hours, according to English sources.

Sky Sports advances also that despite his colossal salary (€ 750,000 per month), Luiz would be retained for another year …