Arsenal, long standstill for Leno

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno will be absent for four to six weeks due to injury.

The German Gunners goalkeeper injured his right leg on Saturday against Brighton. Leno was severely hit from the meadow on a stretcher.

He suffers from moderate ligament contamination as the tests performed by the medical staff have shown.

The German international can resume collective sessions in one month or even six weeks.

As a reminder, Bernd Leno was injured after a shock with Argentine striker Neal Maupay.