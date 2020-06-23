Barça-Bilbao 1-0, Barça puts pressure on Real

Barça received Bilbao on assignment on the 31st day in Liga with the ambition to put pressure on Real Madrid. Mission completed.

In front of a defensive united team, Barça struggled to exist in attack, despite an attacking trio of Griezmann, Suarez and Leo Messi.

If Messi was in great demand by his team throughout the game, Griezmann spent the evening looking for his spot in the meadow, while Suarez made many poor choices.

Barça monopolized the ball without successfully exploiting its dominance. Bilbao even knew how to be dangerous sometimes. In the 22nd minute, Alvarez took a nod from the penalty area that went over the Catalan cages.

Finally, it is from Rakitic that the Catalan liberation comes. The Croatian international will open the score to 20 minutes from the semester on a cross from the right that fool Simon after a good job from Messi.

Barça kept up the pressure and ten minutes before the end, a wounded man from Simon left his race next to Simon’s goal.

At the end of the meeting Bilbao leaves and sets Barça’s cages. But nothing will be highlighted and the club can temporarily take the place as leader in the pending match against Real Madrid against Mallorca.