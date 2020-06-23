Barça, the conversation from Vidal’s foot to Boca Juniors

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal said he wanted to play for Boca Juniors.

Chilean has long been announced at the departure, generating rumors of an arrival at prestigious European clubs, but has recently expressed its desire to play in Argentina.

“We all know that Boca is one of the winning clubs and I appreciate their fans … but I’m calm,” Vidal said ESPN.

“We all know what Boca means in Argentina and the players that have been there. I’ve never had a chance to play La Bombonera and I’ve always wanted to know what it looks like,” Chilean added.

Vidal’s international teammate Gary Medel played for Boca between 2009 and 2011, and midfielder Blaugrana admits that the two players talked about the Argentine club.

“Gary knows me very well, we’re still talking,” he said. “I always ask him how he felt when he scored against River [Plate]. “