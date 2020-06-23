Donald Trump extends the freeze on green cards and some work visas until 2021

The US president would sign a decree on Monday that extends to the end of December to freeze the issuance of green cards and multiple work visas. His administration thus intends to reserve these unfilled jobs for Americans who are victims of record unemployment due to inclusion.

Faced with the brutal destruction of millions of jobs because of containment measures, the Republican president had decided two months ago to suspend the issuance of “green cards,” which offer permanent resident status in the United States for 60 days. United without touching temporary work visas.

A new decree, which he had to sign in the afternoon, will extend this “break” to December 31, and this time will include several types of work visas, including H1-B, which is widely used in the high-tech sector.

Also affected by H2B visas which are reserved for low-skilled workers (except for employees in the food industry), J visas used for student researchers or transfer visas for companies used for certain foreign agreements.

“Put Americans back to work”

According to the official, this “break” should prevent at least 525,000 foreigners from entering American soil and reserving their jobs for Americans. “The president’s priority is to get Americans back to work,” he said.

In the United States, unemployment jumped to 13.3% of the working population in May, compared to 3.5% in February, due to the containment measures taken to combat the pandemic in the new coronavirus.

After a disappointing meeting in Oklahoma this weekend, Donald Trump, a candidate for his reelection and in a poor position in the polls, hopes to recover by using the springs in his victorious 2016 campaign: the fight against illegal immigration. He will travel to Yuma, Arizona on Tuesday to mark the completion of “200 miles” from the wall he had promised to erect on the border with Mexico.

Attract the most qualified foreigners

At the same time, it intends to reform the legal immigration system to attract the most qualified foreigners. In addition to the visa freeze announced on Monday, he ordered his administration to think about reforming the H1-B visa so that by 2021 they will be attributed to foreigners to whom the highest salaries have been promised and no longer by lottery.

These announcements immediately aroused reactions from the antipodes. Republican Senator Ted Cruz, close to the president, hailed an “important act”. “As we work to defeat the coronavirus and get our economy back on track, we must focus on the lives and jobs of Americans,” he tweeted.

Important pull off @realDonaldTrump. When we work to defeat #coronavirus and to get our economy back on track, we must focus on preserving American lives and jobs. That is why I urged POTUS to continue to stop legal immigration during these dual crises. https://t.co/asDYzgGCOq – Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 22, 2020

“It is neither a response to the pandemic nor an economic response”, on the contrary, said Andrea Flores of the powerful ACLU Civil Defense Association, for whom “it is an instrumentalization of the pandemic (…) to reform our migration laws without going through Congress. “

