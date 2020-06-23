In Yemen, a weapon of arms between the government and the southern separatists

The Yemeni government and southern separatists have reached a ceasefire and will soon begin talks in Saudi Arabia, the Riyadh-led military coalition announced on Monday, and welcomes the news.

The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen on Monday (June 22) announced a truce between the Yemeni government and southern separatists, which declared autonomy for the region at the end of April after several military victories. Both sides will hold further talks on ceasefire in Saudi Arabia.

The continuation of this ceasefire would be beneficial to the coalition, which has intervened since 2015 with the Yemeni government in the war against the Houthi rebels with the support of Iran, Saudi Arabia’s regional rival. The latter controls much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.

The announcement comes after separatists from the Southern Transitional Council (STC) took control of the strategic Yemeni island of Socotra, outside Aden, on Saturday. In principle, the STC and the government are allies in the military coalition fighting against the Houthi rebels.

“The coalition welcomes the response of the legitimate government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council to demand a comprehensive arms deal, scaling down and a meeting to be held in the kingdom,” the spokesman said. the word about the coalition in a press release that is being forwarded by the official media.

War in war

According to him, this process will promote the application of a power-sharing agreement in the south, concluded in Riyadh in November 2019 between the two parties, but which quickly collapsed.

This war of war has complicated a conflict that has left tens of thousands of people dead and caused, according to the UN, the worst ongoing humanitarian crisis in the world in Yemen, the poorest country in the Arabian Peninsula.

The South was an independent country until the association in 1990, and the separatist feeling is still strong. The separatists, based in Aden, had proclaimed autonomy for the South on April 26 after the peace agreement with the government collapsed.

With AFP