Liverpool consider Klopp “unthinkable to have 20 points ahead”

Jürgen Klopp expressed his surprise on Tuesday when he saw that his team had such a great lead.

The Liverpool team is very close to finally celebrating the title of champion in England which it has been waiting for for thirty years.

The Reds have a significant lead over their runner, Manchester City. Even the Merseysiders coach can hardly believe it.

“When I looked at the Manchester City game against Burnley (5-0, Monday) I wondered how it was possible for a team to have twenty points more than this. It’s unthinkable!” said the Liverpool boss.

“To be so far ahead, you obviously have to have done some really good things,” Klopp said, adding, “I don’t think about how City can catch us, but only in the match against Crystal Palace.”