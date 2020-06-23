Manchester City: Aguero against the Manchester City operation

The Argentine striker was injured in Manchester City’s 5-0 win at Burnley on Monday.

Manchester City crushed Burnley on Monday during the 30th day of the Premier League (5-0). The only downside is the injury to Sergio Agüero.

The former Atlético Madrid player was injured in contact with an opponent.

The injured left knee, El Kun, “will travel to Barcelona to meet with Dr. Ramon Cugat to conduct a thorough investigation,” a Manchester City statement said on Tuesday.

The Argentine newspaper Olé say for their part that the attackers’ citizens will undergo an operation “Thursday or Friday” for a meniscus crime.