more than 9 million cases reported worldwide

More than 9 million cases have been officially declared worldwide, more than half of them in Europe and the United States, according to a bill published by AFP, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to gain ground.

Covid-19 has killed at least 469,060 people worldwide and infected more than 9 million, according to an AFP estimate on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic “continues to accelerate” according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

More than 9,017,010 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed in 196 countries and territories since the epidemic began, of which at least 4,223,800 are now considered cured.

However, this number of diagnosed cases reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Some countries only test serious cases, others use testing as a priority for tracking, and many poor countries have limited screening capacity.

“Lack of global solidarity”

The pandemic “continues to be accelerated,” warned WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday during a virtual conference organized by the Dubai emirate on Monday.

“It took more than three months for the first million cases reported. The last million cases were reported in just eight days.”

“The biggest threat we face today is not the virus itself but the lack of global solidarity and global leadership,” he added.

“We cannot defeat this pandemic with a divided world. The politicization of the pandemic has exacerbated it.”

“Second wave” in South Korea

China, the birthplace of Covid-19, officially counted a total of 83,396 cases (18 new ones between Sunday and Monday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,413 cures (excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macao).

South Korea admitted on Tuesday that it has been fighting since “mid-May” against a “second wave” of coronavirus, with between 35 and 50 new cases registered each day, mainly in Seoul and its environs.

While in the United States, the country most mourned by Covid-19, customs exceeded 120,000 deaths on Monday for 2.31 million identified cases, Brazil, still the second most affected country in the world with a total of 51,271 deaths in more than 1.1 million cases.

A country without a health strategy for the coronavirus, Brazil is ruled by a President Jair Bolsonaro who minimized the crisis and urged the people not to remain restricted, in the name of preserving jobs.

>> To see, the interview with the former Brazilian Minister of Health: “Bolsonaro respects the victims”

The 100,000 fall limit was crossed in South Africa

South Africa, for its part, has passed the milestone in 100,000 cases of coronavirus, with a death toll now close to 2,000, authorities announced on Monday.

“To date, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has passed the 100,000 mark and stands at 101,590,” the Health Ministry said in a statement. Despite this serious charge, the death rate from the virus in South Africa amounts to 2%, and 52.6% of those infected have recovered from Covid-19.

According to WHO statistics, South Africa accounts for more than half of coronavirus infections registered in sub-Saharan Africa, followed closely by Nigeria and Ghana (with 20,000 and 14,000 pollution cases, respectively).

With AFP