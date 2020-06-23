OFFICIAL – McTominay extends until 2025 in Manchester United

Manchester United have announced the extension of their young midfielder until June 2025.

“Everything I’ve ever known is United”

Regularly used this season, Scott McTominay is one of the lovers of his coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær at Manchester United. The 23-year-old Scottish international was rewarded for his excellent performance, which officially extended his contract until June 2025.

The Red Devils actually announced the news via an official statement Tuesday morning. “We are very pleased to announce that Scott McTominay has signed a new contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2025, with the opportunity to extend it by one year. Scott, 23, is a product of our renowned academy and have been at the club since 2012 “, writes the Manchester club in the current press release. An extension that makes the most interested party happy.



“Although I understand that we all have so much to think about right now, I am so happy to sign this contract and play a role in the future of this team. All I have ever known is that I am United and I hope my passion for the club will show up every time I’m on the pitch. I will continue to give everything to this club every time I wear the shirt “, said Scott McTominay, happy to extend the adventure.

“Scott has done very well since my arrival and has played an important role in our midfield. He gives determination and sustainability and we know that Scott’s attributes will be an important asset for the team in the coming years.”, said his coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær. Since his arrival, the Norwegian has not hesitated to rely on the youth of his workforce, and Scott McTominay is undoubtedly one of his successes.