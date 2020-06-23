OFFICIAL – Ménez lands in a Serie B club

La Reggina (Serie B) announced the transfer of Jérémy Ménez on Tuesday.

It’s official, Jérémy Ménez is back in Italy. The former Parisian has signed over for the next three seasons in favor of Reggina, the Serie B club.

OFFICIAL – OGC Nice confirms the arrival of Morgan Schneiderlin

Former players in AS Rome and Milan, who recently passed Paris FC scored 32 goals and delivered 27 offers in Italy, all competitions together.

Reggina, who should play the climb to Serie A next season, is already counting a lot on her new star.