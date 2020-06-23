OFFICIAL – OGC Nice confirms the arrival of Morgan Schneiderlin

Aiglons confirmed that they had registered the reinforcement of M.Schneiderlin. The transfer will become official as soon as the international transfer window opens.

The player has already authorized training with Aiglons

While celebrating his 44th birthday on Tuesday, Patrick Vieira holds the future prisoner in his midfield. In fact, OGC Nice has confirmed through an official press release that it has reached a total agreement for the arrival of Morgan Schneiderlin, a French player playing at Everton. A weight gain for Aiglons.

“OGC Nice confirms that an agreement has been reached with Everton on the transfer of Morgan Schneiderlin to OGC Nice. To extend its midfield, OGC Nice welcomes an experienced player, 200 strong games Premier League (13 goals, 4 assists) French international Morgan Schneiderlin ( 30) has approved the medical examination “, we can read in the current press release. However, we must wait before we see the Neo-Nice country.

“An agreement in principle has been reached with Everton, and his transfer will become official as soon as the international summer transfer window opens and the bodies have been validated. Until then he has been given permission by Toffees to train with the Nice group”, OGC Nice specifies. Especially through Manchester United, Morgan Schneiderlin will bring all of his experience to a workforce that is truly talented, but has so far been cruel. A very nice feature of the Azores.