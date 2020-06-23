OL – Tino Kadewere intends to learn alongside Memphis Depay

Recruited at HAC last winter, where he was borrowed in stages, striker Tino Kadewere is approaching next season with ambition on the OL side.

“You have to learn a lot from these guys”

Top scorer in Ligue 2 last season in the colors of Le Havre, Tino Kadewere, author of 20 goals in 24 league matches, has joined Olympique Lyonnais. Lent to Normandy in recent months, the striker will join the workforce of Rudi Garcia next season, he who is already present in the Lyon group since the resumption. Between lucidity and ambition, the Zimbabweans in the Daily News saw, without any clear indication that he was losing his pleasure.

It must be said that by signing in Lyon, Tino Kadewere offered the luxury of developing together with the international. A blessing for a 24-year-old player who is thirsty for progress. “It’s pretty nice, you have to learn a lot from these guys, especially from Depay who is a very good leader”, he said firmly.

“It’s good that we’re placed next to each other in the dressing room, I can learn a lot from him. He asked me about my career so far and he told me he pushed me to work harder, the guy is a machine. Everyone makes me feel like at home, it’s important, it gives me confidence “, then added the previous HAC. Although the Olympics may not play in the European Cup next season, the striker may have to fight to get playing time.