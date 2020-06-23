Powerful earthquake kills Mexico

The earth shook on Tuesday in Mexico, where several deaths were reported as well as material damage. The earthquake epicenter is located in the state of Oaxaca in the southern country.

An earthquake of at least 7.4 hit Tuesday, June 23, in southern Mexico on the Pacific coast, killing at least four people, according to a report quoted by the Reuters agency. Meanwhile, the AFP said at least two were dead and injured, as well as property damage.

According to the USGS, the earthquake center was located about 70 km northeast of the city of Pochutla, in the Mexican state of Oaxaca.

The earthquake felt several hundred kilometers from its epicenter, as far as the capital, Mexico City, where two people were injured, according to City Hall. As the sirens began to howl, hundreds of people took to the streets of Mexico City, some with face masks, others exposed and disregarding the health guidelines that applied during the coronavirus crisis. The Ministry of Public Safety said an overview of the city did not show that buildings collapsed.

Trees swing and Mexicans gather on a Mexico City street in response to an earthquake measuring 7.5 on Richter’s scale that rocked southern Mexico today #AFP pic.twitter.com/ekiecFdsMM – Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) June 23, 2020

“No significant damage”

“Fortunately, we have no significant damage,” said Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, while demanding caution in the event of aftershocks, in a video posted on social networks. “There was landslides, broken glass, awnings fell, obstacles too, but nothing serious. The strategic installations did not suffer any damage, in other words the ports, airports, refineries, hydroelectric plants. Everything is in good condition,” he said.

NOAA, the US ocean and atmospheric administration, had launched a tsunami warning for Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The federal agency announced three hours later that it had ceased.

On the beach in Huatulco, in the state of Oaxaca, the sea level rose only about 60 cm. The Mexican Civil Protection had indicated that it expected the level to rise 113 cm above normal and had urged residents to leave the areas on the beach.

Mexico is at the intersection of three tectonic plates. In 2017, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit central Mexico, killing 355 people in the capital and surrounding areas.

With Reuters and AFP